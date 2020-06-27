



The Grand Ole Opry ® will celebrate Independence Day as Sara Evans and Opry members the Oak Ridge Boys and Mark Wills step into the circle for the 4,931st consecutive Saturday night broadcast on July 4 .



Circle will be celebrating a July 4th America’s Birthday Bash all weekend including Saturday’s Opry Live, as well as Circle Sessions with Craig Morgan at 7:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM CT immediately prior to the live Opry and Authentic America hosted by Nan and Charlie Kelley at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT after the Opry. Opry Live on Circle will be hosted by Bobby Bones, and the livestream will be guest hosted by Natalie Stovall, a member of the country trio Runaway June and a host of Circle’s Southern Weekend. Opry announcer Mike Terry will be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM. America’s Birthday Bash Fourth of July Circle programming is in association with Wounded Warrior Project.

Shriners Hospitals for Children, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will be part of the July 4th broadcast of Opry Live on Circle





About the Grand Ole Opry The Opry’s paused shows without an audience since March 14 have included Opry members Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Luke Combs, Dailey & Vincent, Vince Gill, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jeannie Seely, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Keith Urban, Steve Wariner, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young along with special guests Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Mandy Barnett, Lee Brice, T. Graham Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Jason Crabb, Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Kellie Pickler, Michael Ray, The Scott Family, Gwen Stefani, Sam Williams, Charlie Worsham and Brett Young.

To plan an Opry visit, call (800) SEE-OPRY or visit opry.com . The Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn.




