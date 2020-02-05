Watch a sneak peek of the latest CMT Crossroads featuring Kelsea Ballierni and Halsey. In the video, you see the two artists performing “Graveyard,” written by Halsey. “Graveyard was the second single from her third album Manic. To date, the preview video has almost 500,0000 views.

The show will air on Wendesday, March 25, 9 p. You can see the 70th episode was filmed at an outdoors at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashvile.

Just ahead of the CMT Crossroads show airing, Ballerini will release her new album. Sharing the news on Instagram, “my third album, kelsea, will be released march 20th.”

Two songs from the latest album have been released-“club” and “Homecoming Queen.”

“CMT Crossroads” shows the pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. The series debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and since has showcased dream musical partnerships including Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tylerand Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris to name a few.

For more information, visit CMT.com, check out CMT Crossroads on Facebook, on YouTube at YouTube.com/CMTcrossroads and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads.