In a special called meeting on Friday, June 26, the Metro Board of Health voted to require people to wear masks or face coverings in Davidson County.

The motion passed 4-0, reports WSMV. The policy will be developed in the next few days.

On June 26, Metro Public Health Department officials report there are 8,876 COVID-19 cases (both confirmed and probable) in Nashville/Davidson County.

In Nashville/Davidson County, there have been no new probable cases in the past 24 hours.

Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test. Probable cases also could refer to cases that were never tested but exhibited the factors consistent with a COVID-19 infection, like symptoms and close contacts of confirmed cases.

There have been no new probable deaths in the past 24 hours.

When the health care provider who signs the death certificate determines COVID-19 disease was the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, this person meets the probable case criteria and would be considered a probable death.

A total of ninety-six (96) people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 99 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.


