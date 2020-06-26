



ohn Massenburg Oden Sr, age 87 of Franklin, TN, was called home by our Lord on June 21, 2020. He was born in Brentwood, TN, to the late Marion and Edith Oden. John has been a wonderful father, and husband of 66 years, to his late wife Sue Oden. John and Sue were members of Glendale Baptist Church in Nashville, First Baptist Church in Franklin, and most recently, Brentwood Baptist Church for the last 14 years.

John was a banker, farmer, gardener, author, Army Veteran and avid golfer. But most importantly, he was a Christ follower. You couldn’t be around him long before he would talk about Jesus. For the last 20 years, he has poured his heart and soul into the Room In The Inn Ministry, serving the Nashville area homeless community. John was a man on a mission when it came to serving the men who came through Room In The Inn. His dedication and service to this ministry was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of watching him in action. John loved the Room In The Inn Ministry and always made a practice to sit at the dinner and breakfast table with the guests and tell them about Jesus.

John and Sue moved their family from Nashville to the Williamson County community of Thompson’s Station in 1970 where they owned a family farm until moving to Franklin. John was a banker for 40 years, and also a farmer who worked with Sue, Beth and John Jr. in the production of soybeans, wheat, hay, and tobacco.

John is preceded in death by Sue Oden, his wife of 66 years, brothers Marion (Katherine) Oden and Harry (Yauteva) Oden. He is survived by daughter Beth (Nelson) Owen, and son John (Ellen) Oden, Jr., and his cherished grandchildren, Travis Owen and Annaliese Owen.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, from 9:00 AM through 11:00 AM, in The Atrium at Brentwood Baptist Church. Celebration of Life services will be held immediately after at 11:00 AM July 1 in the Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church, Pastor Jim Harvey officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Thompson Lane in Nashville.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the “From Here to Eternity” Sunday School class at Brentwood Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions in honor of John’s life can be made to Room In The Inn, 705 Drexel St, Nashville, TN 37203 https://www.roomintheinn.org/



