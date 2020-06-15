



Country superstar Brad Paisley recently bought out an entire beer store in New York for two friends who are bringing their community together through conversations.

After protests in Rochester, New York, Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis gained national attention when they placed a sign in their yard that read “Black or White, relax and have a beer” and they invited anyone to stop by for a beer and a conversation.

Paisley was so inspired by their actions that he decided to buy out AJ’s Beer Warehouse so the guys had enough beer to continue the conversation.

Paisley then surprised Benjamin and Marcus with a Zoom call (watch the video below).

Via Instagram, Paisley shared, “I am so humbled to have gotten to meet these guys. I thought you should see the love between these two best friends on this call. One of the most moving zooms I’ve ever been on. Benjamin & Marcus, you inspire me.”



