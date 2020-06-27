IHOP
photo from IHOP Facebook

IHOP, located at 1203 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, has closed.

The restaurant officially closed back in April.

A statement from an IHOP spokesperson said, “The IHOP restaurant located in Franklin, TN (1203 Murfreesboro Road) closed in April 2020. We greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage over the years and hope to welcome back folks at one of our other locations nearby soon.

There are three other locations in the middle Tennessee area – Murfreesboro, Mt Juliet, and Clarksville.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC
For over 61 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator, and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service.


Previous articleGrand Ole Opry to Livestream Independence Day Celebration
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here