



IHOP, located at 1203 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, has closed.

The restaurant officially closed back in April.

A statement from an IHOP spokesperson said, “The IHOP restaurant located in Franklin, TN (1203 Murfreesboro Road) closed in April 2020. We greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage over the years and hope to welcome back folks at one of our other locations nearby soon.”

There are three other locations in the middle Tennessee area – Murfreesboro, Mt Juliet, and Clarksville.

