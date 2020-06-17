



Garth Brooks is set for a one-night-only concert event to air on-screen at drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27. Produced by Encore Live, the concert will be simulcast to 300 theatres across the nation.

There are two drive-in theaters airing the concert within about an hour drive: Hi-Way 50 Drive-in (1584 Fayetteville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN, 37091) and Franklin Drive-in (6250 Nashville Road, Franklin, KY, 42134).

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 19. Tickets are $100 for general admission. Purchase tickets here. No merchandise will be sold on-site but you can purchase a t-shirt commemorating the event at GarthBrooks.com.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks in a release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

With the announcement of the concert, Brooks released a new song “We Belong Together” which premiered on Robin Roberts’ Facebook page.

Watch the video below.



