Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Forrest Gump

The home of America’s music will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Paramount Pictures’ beloved classic Forrest Gump on Sun., July 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House. The special Opry performance is set to feature Mandy Barnett, The Gatlin Brothers, Jamey Johnson, Gary LeVox, Scotty McCreery, and more, including the Opry debut of award-winning actor & humanitarian Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band performing songs from the 12X platinum-selling movie soundtrack. The movie’s producer, Academy Award-winner Wendy Finerman, and actor Mykelti Williamson, who portrayed the iconic character Bubba in the film, will appear as guest announcers. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Forrest Gump premiered on July 6, 1994 and became not only a global blockbuster, but a true cultural touchstone, ultimately winning six Academy Awards® including Best Picture. The movie’s soundtrack featured some of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed American music of the 20th century including songs popularized by the likes of The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson, and Elvis Presley, among many others.

Beginning today, fans can purchase an exclusive post-show ticket package that includes a show ticket, post-show ticket, commemorative poster, and more. The exclusive post-show event in the Opry House’s Studio A will feature a Q&A discussion of 30 years of Forrest Gump with Gary Sinise (Lt. Dan), Mykelti Williamson (Bubba), and producer Wendy Finerman as well as photo ops on the iconic park bench seen in numerous scenes from the film. Package proceeds will benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF),which was established in 2011 to support our Nation’s veterans, first responders, heroes and defenders. The character of Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump made an enduring connection with veterans and service members and amplified Gary’s tireless crusade to support those who have bravely served our country, along with their families. Also beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to GSF.

Prior to the show the Opry will host a Forrest Gump themed Plaza Party with music from the soundtrack, photo ops, giveaways, Forrest Gump merchandise and more.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email