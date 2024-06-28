Morgan Wallen Sends Message to Tennessee Vols on Big Win

Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen is a known Tennessee fan. He even has a song titled “Tennessee Fan.”

The Tennessee Vols won its first Men’s College World Series title this week. Wallen was spotted at several games this season and he sent a message congratulating the team and teasing them that he’s planning something but hasn’t released any details yet. Wallen is out on tour with dates until September. However, there is a small break in the schedule in August that could allow him to plan a special concert event for his beloved Tennessee Vols.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email