New Music this Week-March 31, 2025

7 Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and powerhouse vocalist Lauren Alaina releases blazing new song “Household” and its official music video following recent milestone achievement earning RIAA Diamond-certification alongside peer and childhood friend Kane Brown on smash “What Ifs.”

“’Household’ is the perfect blend of southern grit and sass,” shares Alaina. “We have all been in a ‘how much hell can house hold’ scenario. I wrote this song after listening to one of my best friends vent about her relationship. It may not reflect my own marriage, but I think it showcases my personality flawlessly.”

Take a listen here.