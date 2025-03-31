New Music this Week-March 31, 2025

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Jeremy Garrett
Jeremy Garrett, fiddle player & vocalist of The Infamous Stingdusters, has announced the release of Storm Mountain, the seventh solo album of his career and first album release off of the band’s imprint, Americana Vibes.
2Crowe Boys
Crowe Boys, made up of brothers Ocie and Wes Crowe, announce the June 6 release of their UMG Nashville debut, Made To Wander. The 10-track album of self-penned songs includes today’s release, “Bonfire In My Soul,” along with the official music video.
3Charlies Kelley
Charles Kelley finds himself stepping boldly into such a moment. With his second solo album, SONGS FOR A NEW MOON, he begins an age of fearless “fresh perspective” – both musically and in life – embracing the lush, hyper-saturated luxury of his beloved ‘80s pop.
4Tucker Wetmore
Tucker Wetmore has a lot to celebrate these days. Fresh off earning his first-ever nomination for ACM New Male Artist of the Year yesterday, he drops his final preview of new music ahead of his highly anticipated debut album What Not To with the release of “Casino.”
5Caroline Jones
Country singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and band member of GRAMMY-Award winning Zac Brown Band, Caroline Jones, released her highly anticipated track, “No Tellin’.”
Jones co-wrote and co-produced “No Tellin’,” a bluegrassy boot-stomper song about the moral courage it takes to tell a hard, ugly truth to free yourself and others from the pain of keeping a secret. Through the drama and power of live strings alongside empowering lyrics, Jones hopes this song touches the people who need to hear this message.
6Alison Kraus & Union Station
Alison Krauss & Union Station return with their first new album in 14 years: Arcadia. Out now on Down The Road Records.Throughout Arcadia’s ten transcendent songs, produced by Alison Krauss & Union Station, beautiful and tragic stories unfold, as they reflect upon hard truths of history and the lives of those who have come before.
7Lauren Alaina
Grand Ole Opry member and powerhouse vocalist Lauren Alaina releases blazing new song “Household” and its official music video following recent milestone achievement earning RIAA Diamond-certification alongside peer and childhood friend Kane Brown on smash “What Ifs.”
“’Household’ is the perfect blend of southern grit and sass,” shares Alaina. “We have all been in a ‘how much hell can house hold’ scenario. I wrote this song after listening to one of my best friends vent about her relationship. It may not reflect my own marriage, but I think it showcases my personality flawlessly.”
