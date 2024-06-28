Patriotic Pies from Papa C Pies to Celebrate July 4th!

Embody the American spirit at your July 4th celebrations with a dessert that screams USA! Pies are the quintessential summer dessert, and their versatility in flavors—from classic apple and cherry to seasonal berries—captures the essence of the holiday’s patriotic color scheme. They’re the perfect sweet treat for outdoor gatherings like picnics and barbecues since they’re easy to transport and serve.

For nostalgic appeal at your Independence Day celebration, order a selection of pies from Papa C Pies. Whether served warm with a scoop of ice cream or enjoyed cold, pies are a delightful and fitting treat for celebrating America’s birthday. Explore some of our favorite red, white, and blue flavors to order ahead for July 4th:

RED ~ Cherry Pie

Plan for a table filled with colors of the great USA by starting with Cherry Pie! This truly classic American flavor features tart cherries sweetened with sugar, almond extract, and a dash of cinnamon. Wrapped in our signature flaky, buttery crust, you’ll feel American nostalgia in every bite!

WHITE ~ Apple Pie

Move on down the line in our journey of Red, White, and Blue with an order of Apple Pie! Our Apple Recipe started it all – it’s been handed down for generations. Made by hand from fresh granny smith apples, our traditional Apple Pie recipe will have your taste buds singing, “America the Beautiful!”

And BLUE ~ Blueberry Pie

Round out your patriotic pie table with some epic Blueberry Pie. Our favorite sweet berry makes an exceptional pie filling in Papa C Pies’ Blueberry Pie. This luscious, jammy filling is wrapped in our hand-pressed pie shells and is the perfect pairing with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

For Some Fireworks, Order a Frozen Margarita Pie!

No July 4th celebration would be complete without some fireworks! Our Frozen Margarita Pie is bursting with the exciting flavors of lime, tequila, and cozy graham crackers. This limited-time-only seasonal flavor leaves us at the end of July, so don’t miss out on this exciting icebox-style pie flavor.

Celebrate July 4th with Delicious Patriotic Pies from Papa C Pies

Papa C Pies makes it easy to plan your dessert table for July 4th with their online ordering process. Simply visit the site, select your flavors and pie size, and choose the day you prefer to pick up your pie. The bakery will bake each pie fresh to celebrate the good old USA. Place your order by July 2nd to have pies ready for Independence Day.

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today!

