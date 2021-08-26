Golf Galaxy: The Go-to Place for All Your Golf Essentials

By
Williamson Source
-
golf galaxy

August is National Golf Month, what a great opportunity to enjoy this timeless sport. If you’re a golf enthusiast, it’s time to share your love of the sport; if you’re a sporadic player, it’s time to dust off your golf bag and find a course and if you’re a beginner, it’s the perfect opportunity to learn something new.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf has seen an increase in new players. After courses re-opened in 2020, people were looking for activities that allowed them to have fun and be active in a socially distanced way. As golf checks all those boxes, the golfing industry has seen an uptick in people trying the sport. In an interview this summer with We Are Golf, Pat Leahy said “Interest in golf from all levels of players is at/near record highs as measured by site traffic across almost all of the major golf media outlets.”

Whether you are a beginner or advanced player, there’s one place you can go to get everything you need to enjoy the game of golf. Golf Galaxy, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road has an expert staff to help customers of all golf abilities.

Golf Galaxy carries:

  • Golf Clubs
  • Golf Balls
  • Bags
  • Tech
  • Apparel
  • Footwear

They carry leading brands like Taylormade, Callaway, Titleist, Ping, Nike and more with a great selection for adult and youth players.

In addition to gear and apparel, Golf Galaxy also offers a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts, and tour-level club technicians.

Golf Galaxy

330 Franklin Rd (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)
Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9am – 8pm & Sunday 10:00am – 6:00pm
Website

