Fairview Team Wins Dixie Darlings World Series

After making history as the first softball State champions from Fairview, 10 WCS students are the Dixie Darlings World Series champions.

The Fairview Darlings team includes Westwood Elementary students Journee Adkison, Olivia Cook, Allura Luke, Jordan Phillips and Presley Pope. Fairview Elementary’s Bryleigh Lancaster-Sheffield, Isabelle Moultrie, Collyns Baker, Rosa May Glass and Gracie Owen are also part of the team that defeated the South Carolina team 10-4 in the championship game July 27.

“It was super fun playing in the tournament,” said FES student Collyns Baker. “Everybody was so excited during the games, and playing against South Carolina in the championship was the best part.”

The team made it through the district and State tournaments undefeated and ended their season after winning 15 games and only losing one.