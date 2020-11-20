Gateway Church Tree Sale | Buy a Tree – Change a Life

Opening Saturday, Nov. 21

With Thanksgiving just days away, many families will soon dust off the Christmas decorations and search for the perfect tree! This year, why not use your purchase of a Christmas tree to change a life?

Gateway Franklin is one of 48 churches around the country selling Christmas trees with the goal of raising $718,000. The funds raised through “Buy a Tree Change a Life” will go to help children locally and globally, especially in Cambodia.

Trees arrive at Gateway Franklin today, November 19, for unloading and will go on sale on Saturday, November 21. Trees will be available until sold out – typically within about three weeks. This year, however, trees may go faster than normal, as many shoppers are looking to get a jumpstart on celebrating the season after such a tumultuous year!

Gateway Church Tree Sale Details

Where:

Gateway Franklin Church

1288 Lewisburg Pike

Franklin, TN 37064

The Christmas tree lot is in front of the church building.

When:

Monday, November 23 until trees run out.

Opens at 10:00 a.m.

More Info:

For the latest information, visit the Buy a Tree Franklin Facebook Page.

BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. promo video from BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. on Vimeo.

Buy a Tree Change a Life

This year, use your tree purchase to support a great cause! When you buy a tree from Gateway Franklin, you can support two orphanages in Cambodia and provide for children right here in Williamson and Maury Counties. Business sponsors offset the cost of the trees and other major expenses, so the majority of the money from your purchase goes to support local and global efforts to help these children.

The Gateway team will be serving hot chocolate and s’mores, and is standing by to help you pick, prep and load up your tree. Start a tradition you’ll want to continue for years to come! For more information about the national project, visit http://buyatreechangealife.com/.