Franklin’s Bestia Mare Rebrands as Culamar

Bestia Mare opened in downtown Franklin in the fall of 2023 and it now has a new name – Culamar. The signage on the building and social media has been changed to reflect the new name. The name change was due to a trademark issue.

Sharing on social media, What began as a trademark concern has turned into a fortunate opportunity for us to rename Bestia Mare to align our branding with our sister restaurant, Culaccino. We will reintroduce the same exceptional dining experience under a new name.”

Bestia Mare is the second concept from executive chef and owner Frank Pullara, who also heads neighboring Culaccino, the seafood-forward restaurant, that focuses on sustainably sourced seafood and modern selections from both land & ocean.

In addition to the name change, the restaurant will now offer live music, starting on Friday, April 26, with American Idol alum Oliver Steele. Music begins at 10 pm and new sushi service begins at 10:30 pm, the restaurant will remain open until 1 am.

Email