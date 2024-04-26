Morning Source – Main Street Festival 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Main Street Festival 2024

Originally Aired: April 25, 2024  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mary Catherine from Heritage Foundation of Williamson County about the upcoming Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin on Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28.

Learn more here.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here