Morning Source – Main Street Festival 2024

Morning Source
Guest: Main Street Festival 2024
Originally Aired: April 25, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mary Catherine from Heritage Foundation of Williamson County about the upcoming Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin on Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28.
Learn more here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!