Culaccino Opens in Downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square

Culaccino, an Italian restaurant and bar, opens for service Friday, January 8, in downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square at 104 East Main Street.

Chef Frank Pullara told us, “We are beyond thrilled to officially open our doors this Friday and welcome the community in for some comforting, made-from-the-heart meals. Many of these recipes have been passed down in my family through the generations, and we’ve spent a lot of time developing the menu to utilize fresh local and unique artisan ingredients – from the appetizers to the cocktails, Culaccino is proud to be authentic and innovative. We’ve already received such positive excitement on social media, so we now look forward to further connecting with everyone through our food.”

See photos below.

1 of 15

Guests can dive into artisan, scratch-made pasta dishes like the Ravioli (veal shoulder, bone marrow, robiola, butter sauce, Sangiovese reduction and sorrel), comforting appetizers like Nonna’s Lentil Soup (pastina, aromatic vegetables, san marzano tomato and pecorino) and 72-hour fermented woodfired pizzas like the L’Arrosto (slow roasted pork, taleggio, arugula and fennel pollen). The menu also offers options not found at most restaurants like grilled octopus, which we highly recommend you try. We also recommend the ricotta with the fresh bread, the risotto, and their signature tiramisu, which is served in hand-crafted pottery. Check out their menu here.

As for libations, the cocktail menu (designed by Matthew Lawson) complements the hearty food options with standout seasonal drinks like the Make It Fashion (cat head vodka, dolin dry vermouth, olive and pecorino) and the Bevanda Viola (ford gin, cremede violette, basil, lemon and egg white). Diners will also find craft beer selections and an extensive wine list.

It’s the first solo concept from executive chef and owner Frank Pullara, who was previously executive chef for renowned Campagna Hospitality Group in Naples, Florida,

Culaccino is named after the Italian word for the mark a cold glass leaves on a wooden table, embodying how food and hospitality can leave a long-lasting mark on Pullara’s restaurant patrons as well.

The intimate setting of the 1500 square-feet provides the optimal place for a date night, girls night out or dinner with the family.

Culaccino has an expansive outdoor patio, featuring seating for 90 guests and downtown Franklin’s only outdoor bar. In addition to plenty of heaters throughout the patio, Culaccino’s generous fire pit invites guests to comfortably drink and dine al fresco all year long.

Hours of operation for Culaccino will be open Monday–Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday–Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lunch and brunch hours will be added in the next couple of months.

Reservations are recommended but not required. You can make reservations here.

Or you reach them by phone by calling 615-435-3539.