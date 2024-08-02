Franklin’s First Teriyaki Madness to Open in August

Soon, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, will share its beloved menu with the people of Franklin. Keyur Patel is set to open the newest and his second Nashville area Teriyaki Madness shop at 2000 Mallory Lane #615, Franklin, TN 37067, on August 9th.

Patel’s Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

Patel is no stranger to the world of business. Since moving to the United States about 10 years ago, the entrepreneur and his family have grown their portfolio to include everything from hotels to gas stations to Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The latest addition? Two Teriyaki Madness locations in the Nashville area.

“I started exploring the restaurant business in 2021. I looked at different concepts and decided that Teriyaki Madness was a great fit for us. The food concept and offerings seemed exciting to the community,” said Patel. “We now have three franchise licenses and are opening two shops within six months. The first shop is up and running in the Nashville West region, and we’re excited to introduce the Franklin community to Teriyaki Madness this month!”

To celebrate, Patel is inviting locals out to the shop’s grand opening — and trust us, there ain’t no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don’t stop. Events from 8/9 through 8/10 will include:

● 8/9 & 8/10: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

● 8/9: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

● Plus, download the app and order between 8/11 and 8/16 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business. With more than 150+ shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2024.

“Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can’t deny, and people’s love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them,” Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. “From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Keyur’s new location in Franklin is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Franklin, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

