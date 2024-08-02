First Round of Performers Announced for the 17th ACM Honors

The Academy of Country Music® announced the first round of performers for the 17TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, which includes seven-time ACM Award winner Eric Church, nine-time ACM Award winner Vince Gill, two-time ACM Award winner Emmylou Harris, 11-time ACM Award winner Tyler Hubbard, three-time ACM Award winner Jamey Johnson, three-time ACM Award winner Ashley McBryde, two-time ACM Award winner Darius Rucker, and 15-time ACM Award winner and 2018 Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban.

Performers will take the stage to tribute this year’s Honorees Walt Aldridge, Tony Brown, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Shannon Sanders, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood. Frequently described as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night,” ACM Honors will take place Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and will be hosted by four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce, who is returning for the fourth straight year, and reigning ACM Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis. Additional performers, presenters, and event details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Limited tickets for ACM Honors™ are currently available through AXS, Including VIP packages which include a ticket in the VIP Artist section of the Ryman (first seven rows), a ticket to the VIP pre-party reception with complimentary beverages and light hors d’oeuvres, a commemorative Hatch Show Print poster, parking, and drink tickets.

Additionally, previously announced Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Stapleton, Songwriter of the year Jessie Jo Dillon, as well as Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners, will be feted at ACM HONORS™. In addition to performing on the show, Tyler Hubbard will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion of ACM Honors. Examples of categories from Studio Recording and Industry Awards include Audio Engineer of the Year, Bass Player of the Year, Casino of the Year, Drummer of the Year, Electric Guitar Player of the Year, Fair/Rodeo of the Year, Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year, Producer of the Year, Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year, and Theater of the Year. For more information on ACM Industry Awards, visit here, and for more information on ACM Studio Recording Awards, visit here.

For more information on the ACM Honors and all ACM events, visit www.ACMcountry.com.

