Franklin Pride Festival to Return to Harlinsdale Farm for its 5th Year

By
Source Staff
-

The Franklin Pride Festival will return to Harlinsdale Farm for its 5th year on June 7, 2025. Harlinsdale Farm is located at 239 Franklin Road, across the street from The Factory at Franklin.

The permit for the Franklin Pride Festival was unanimously approved at a recent Franklin Board of Mayor of Alderman meeting.

According to the permit request, they are expecting 10,000 attendees. The festival will include live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, non-profit booths, and a youth activity area. Franklin Pride Festival will occupy the entire park, including the dog park area. 

Free parking will be available on-site.

For more information on the event, visit here.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here