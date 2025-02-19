Photo of the Day: February 19, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Tri Star Energy, the Nashville-based parent company of Twice Daily convenience stores, recently hit its five-year partnership milestone with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. The company announced that the funds raised for the organization over these five years have resulted in 314,800 meals for food-insecure Middle and West Tennessee residents.

Most recently, the Twice Daily team joined Second Harvest’s Power of ONE campaign by selling Power of ONE icons in-store. Each icon provided four meals for those in need. To celebrate the funds raised during this campaign, Twice Daily presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with a check for over $14,000.

“Our partnership with Twice Daily over the past five years has been a testament to the power of community,” said Nancy Keil, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “The funds and volunteer hours they’ve contributed have provided hundreds of thousands of meals to our neighbors in need, bringing hope and nourishment to families across Middle and West Tennessee. We are incredibly grateful for their continued commitment to fighting hunger.”

In addition to monetary donations, Twice Daily has also provided numerous volunteer opportunities for employees throughout the partnership and continues to offer service hours through different initiatives during the year.

