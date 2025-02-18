Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Feb. 18

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 11-18, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 94 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 92 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 98 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 The Landings Pool 94 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 92 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/12/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 94 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

