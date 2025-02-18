Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Feb. 18

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 11-18, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool947086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool924207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Carrington Hills Pool983750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
The Landings Pool941505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool927109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool987153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine02/12/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool943003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine02/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

