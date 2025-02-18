Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Feb. 18

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 11-18, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|92
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|98
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|The Landings Pool
|94
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|92
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|94
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
