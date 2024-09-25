Franklin Police Teaming Up With WCAC For New Online Initiative

The Franklin Police Department is partnering with the Williamson County Animal Shelter (WCAC) to help dogs and cats find their “furever” homes.

Beginning Thursday, the department will launch, Blue-Collar, a monthly video segment that will be posted on the agency’s website and X page, along with the City of Franklin’s social media channels.

Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Ryan Schuman, Blue-Collar will highlight one dog and one cat up for adoption at WCAC. Schuman will provide details on the animal’s life story and other information geared toward perspective adopters. He will also provide updates on the animals that were previously featured on the program.

“The ultimate goal is to bring awareness in order to clear the shelter,” according to Max Winitz, public information manager for the Franklin Police Department. “Our agency cares a great deal about animals in our community. With tens of thousands of social media followers, we feel we have a great platform to help these needy animals get a new “leash” on life.”

WCAC is a public, open-intake shelter that serves the citizens of Williamson County. Annually, it receives approximately 3,500 domestic animals.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the Franklin Police Department and are thankful that they want to help us promote some of our long-term residents,” said Ondrea Johnson, the director of WCAC. “The exposure it will bring to the animals is the best part of this program, but we also love the opportunity to partner with FPD on this fun project.”

The first video installment of Blue-Collar will be posted this Thursday, September 26.

