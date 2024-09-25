The Men of St. Paul Franklin to Host Annual BBQ Event

The Men of St. Paul Episcopal Church proudly announces its annual BBQ for Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 2 PM ‘til the food runs out.

Due to St. Paul’s meeting/educational space renovation, the BBQ will now occur in the Barnabas parking lot, located behind the church at 506 Fair Street. While an elaborate description of the precise location is perhaps in order, they recommend following the smoke and the aroma of the day (and the signs). It has worked before.

And what produces these sensory elements? They will again be cooking their legendary slow-cooked pork, smoked chicken, and time-honored side dishes of baked beans, coleslaw, marinated vegetables, and hoe cakes. According to event chair Joe Horne, “Despite the changes in the logistics that we have relied upon during past events, it is important that we continue to provide the same good foods, although in a slightly different setting. And as a happy development for all, the Women of St. Paul’s will again serve their stellar array of baked goods”.

Individual meals, pork, and chicken by the pound, as well as whole chickens and whole pork butts, will be available for pick-up beginning at 2 pm on Saturday, September 26th. Tickets are $18, and available by calling the church (615-790-0527) or ordering on-line at http://www.stpaulsfranklin.com/bbq-order-2024. Whole butts and family packs (serves 5-6 people) are also available for 4 tickets. Pre-orders are recommended to minimize the inevitable disappointment in case the food runs out. These pre-orders should be picked up between 2 and 3 pm on the day of the event.

Proceeds from the BBQ will allow the Men of St. Paul’s to continue their support for such diverse charities as St. Paul’s Youth, Saddle Up, Boys and Girls Club, Freedom Reins, and Church in the City (CITY).

