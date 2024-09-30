Franklin Police Officers to Participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day

The Franklin Police Department is proud to partner with White Bison Coffee for National Coffee with a Cop Day.

On Wednesday, October 2, from 8 a.m.-9 a.m., police officers will be grabbing their morning cup of joe at three White Bison locations in Franklin:

1316 Murfreesboro Rd.

5060 Carothers Pkwy.

4404 Peytonsville Rd.

All guests who mention “Coffee with a Cop” at checkout will enjoy a free small cup of coffee.

National Coffee with a Cop Day takes place every year on the first Wednesday in October. It brings men and women in uniform together with their communities to connect over coffee.

