Tennessee Football Rises to #4 in Polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After its first bye week of the season, Tennessee continued its climb in the polls, rising to No. 4 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and US LBM AFCA Coaches poll.

The Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) jumped two spots in the Coaches poll and one place in the AP Top 25. The No. 4 ranking is Tennessee’s highest since being tabbed No. 2/3 on Oct. 30, 2022.

UT is still slated to face two of the other four teams in the current top five, including No. 1/2 Alabama in Knoxville on Oct. 19 and No. 5/5 Georgia on Nov. 16 in Athens. The Vols own a victory over current No. 19/17 Oklahoma, who rallied to beat Auburn on the road on Saturday.

Tennessee has been ranked for 36 consecutive weeks in the Coaches poll, which dates back to Sept. 11, 2022. That streak is the Vols’ longest in that poll since being ranked 92 straight weeks from Nov. 27, 1994 to Oct. 1, 2000.

In addition, Tennessee’s SEC road tilt next Saturday at Arkansas has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC in Fayetteville. It’s the Vols’ third ABC primetime contest of the year. Their SEC opening victory at Oklahoma drew 6.3 million viewers on the network.

Tennessee heads into the Arkansas contest ranked in the FBS top five in 11 categories: scoring offense (first – 54.0), total defense (first – 176.0), yards per play allowed (first – 3.13), third-down defense (first – 17 percent), first downs (first – 11.0), scoring defense (second – 7.0), rushing defense (second – 50.8), total offense (third – 565.8), kickoff return defense (third – 5.0), pass defense (fourth – 125.3) and rushing offense (fourth – 290.0).

The Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1 SEC) fell, 21-17, to No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Associated Press Top 25 – Sept. 29

1. Alabama (40)

2. Texas (19)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami (Fla.)

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Oklahoma

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Louisville

23. Indiana

24. Illinois

25. Texas A&M, UNLV

Coaches Poll – Sept. 29

1. Texas (29)

2. Alabama (19)

3. Ohio State (7)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami (Fla.)

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Ole Miss

12. LSU

13. Notre Dame

14. Clemson

15. USC

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Utah

19. BYU

20. Kansas State

21. Texas A&M

22. Louisville

23. UNLV

24. Indiana

25. Illinois

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email