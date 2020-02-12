Hardee’s, at 1315 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, will hold a grand reopening.

Over the last few months, the location has been under renovation, and they are inviting the community to a celebration on Wednesday, February 19, from 11 a – 1 p.

The first 100 guests in attendance will receive a Free Food Coupon Booklet, as well as autographed Predators memorabilia, by stopping by the 105.9 The Rock tent between 11 a – 1 p. Guests will also get a first look at the new flagship location, which includes a newly-renovated dining area, kitchen, and exterior design.

Hardee’s will hold a ribbon-cutting event at 11:30 a with remarks from Jim Sullivan, Chief Development Officer at CKE. Members in attendance include representatives of the Williamson Inc. Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Nashville Predators Foundation.

About CKE Restaurants

The restaurant’s parent company, CKE Restaurants, Inc., relocated its headquarters to Franklin in 2017, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the area. Now, it’s focused on reviving its presence in the community one step further by completely remodeling local restaurants.