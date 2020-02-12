Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) invites the public to attend a Community Fitness Day on Saturday, February 29 at WCPR facilities in Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville and Spring Hill. The special event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will include the opportunity to sample a variety of group fitness classes and get a free fitness assessment. Come prepared for a workout! During this special morning event, group fitness demonstrations such as cycling, strength training, yoga, cardio athletic and Silver Sneakers® programs will be offered every 30 minutes for attendees to experience. Personal Trainers will also be on site from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. performing free Wellness Center orientations and free fitness assessments.

The WCPR facilities participating in this Community Fitness Day event include: the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., Franklin; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd, Fairview; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville. The event is for ages 13+.

For details about a specific location’s group fitness class schedule for this event, visit https://www.wcparksandrec.com/fitness_and_wellness/group_fitness_and_indoor_cycling_schedules/index.php