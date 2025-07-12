Outback Steakhouse Makes a Splash with Return of the Aussie JAWSsie Cocktail

Outback Steakhouse is diving into summer with the return of its wildly popular Aussie JAWSsie – a fin-tastic beverage that first made waves across social media for its dangerously delicious flavor and interactive, shark-themed presentation.

Crafted with New Amsterdam® Raspberry Vodka, Blue Curacao, a trio of citrus juices, and a dose of grenadine, the Aussie JAWSsie is back for a limited time only, now through the end of summer. For those looking to swim in booze-free waters, Outback is also offering the Sharkey Temple – a playful, punchy mix of Sprite and grenadine. Both are served with a keepsake shark that pours grenadine from its mouth, creating a playful burst of color.

But the JAWS-dropping fun doesn’t stop there.

Aussie JAWSsie Takeovers are happening at select Outback locations during the popular week when sharks hit the small screen, July 14–17 and July 21–24 (Monday–Thursday only from 4 to 6 p.m.). Guests can sink their teeth into shark-themed vibes in the bar area while enjoying:

The Aussie JAWSsie for only $8.99

50% off all Aussie-tizers from the iconic Bloomin’ Onion to the new Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs

from the iconic Bloomin’ Onion to the new Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs $8 classic cocktails (available all day)

(available all day) Exclusive bar-only fun and themed décor

Download the Outback app to RSVP

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email