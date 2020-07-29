



UPDATE 3:15 PM – ATMOS on scene. Estimated repair to be completed around 4pm.

Franklin Fire Department has issued a “Shelter in Place” alert for residents in the Dallas Downs Subdivision due to a natural gas leak.

Those who live within a half-mile radius of Dallas Downs should shelter in place.

UPDATE***DALLAS DOWNS SUBDIVISION SHELTER IN PLACE***Applies to all who live within a half-mile of Lindsey Ct. & Link Dr. ***Atmos is on scene. They estimate the repair will be completed around 4 PM.*** pic.twitter.com/MrHqvSX59V — Franklin Fire Dept (@FranklinFire) July 29, 2020

