Morning Source: Jennee Galland from Habitat for Humanity Williamson – Maury County

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Morning Source
Guest: Jennee Galland from Habitat for Humanity Williamson – Maury County

Originally Aired: June 17, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennee Galland from Habitat for Humanity Williamson – Maury County. They recently held an online auction to raise funds for their 2020 Women Build home, now scheduled to be built in Fall 2020 in Fairview, TN.

This year’s future homeowner is single mother Rebecca Lee. Lee’s family moved to TN from Michigan in 2002.

Visit www.HFHwm.org for more information about Habitat’s work in Williamson and Maury Counties.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!


