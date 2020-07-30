Morning Source: Jennee Galland from Habitat for Humanity Williamson – Maury County





Morning Source

Guest: Jennee Galland from Habitat for Humanity Williamson – Maury County



Originally Aired: June 17, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jennee Galland from Habitat for Humanity Williamson – Maury County. They recently held an online auction to raise funds for their 2020 Women Build home, now scheduled to be built in Fall 2020 in Fairview, TN.

This year’s future homeowner is single mother Rebecca Lee. Lee’s family moved to TN from Michigan in 2002.

Visit www.HFHwm.org for more information about Habitat’s work in Williamson and Maury Counties.

