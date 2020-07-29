



Bobby Bowling – Age 83 of Brentwood, TN, passed from this life on July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Bowling; daughter, Tracy Bowling; and grandchildren, Heather Binkley, Timmy Clark and Bobby S. Bowling; great-granddaughter, Emery Binkley.

He married the love of his life, Peggy Bowling 65 years ago this year. Bobby had a wealth of family and friends that surrounded him all during his life. They all meant the world to him. Bobby loved to work and was there 6 days a week for many years. He loved all and was well loved. He never met a stranger and was a mentor to many. As a young and very eager adult, Bobby started his work career with Cook Truck Lines later to become Viking Truck Lines. He later started Capitol City Bolt & Screw in 1972, in 1981 Structural Bolt & Manufacturing, and in 1990 Quality Plating.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, by Chuck Mullins. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery with Military Honors. Active Pallbearers: Salem Emanuele, James Ham, Ronnie Barrett, Terri Prince, Bubba Bowling, David Bowling, Timmy Clark & Robert S. Bowling. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.



