Franklin Fire Department Welcomes New Engine 2

The Franklin Fire Department recently announced the addition of new Engine 2 to its fleet. This 2024 Sutphen heavy-duty custom pumper is valued at $693,075, with tools and equipment adding $195,115, for a total investment of $888,190. Engine 2 replaces a 2006 Sutphen pumper, which will now serve as reserve Engine 42.

Engine 2, developed over three years with input from Engineer-Paramedic Joe Burwell and the FFD’s internal design team, is featured in a new City of Franklin video. Watch Burwell provide an in-depth look at the engine and its features HERE.

Features of New Engine 2

2,000 GPM Hale pump

Remote-controlled deck gun

LED emergency lighting

750-gallon water tank

Onboard foam system with 30 gallons of foam

360-degree camera system

Five seats, four with SmartDock SCBA air pack holders

Onboard cooler for medications

Genesis extrication equipment

Weather band radio

