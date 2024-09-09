Franklin Fire Department Welcomes New Engine 2

The Franklin Fire Department recently announced the addition of new Engine 2 to its fleet.  This 2024 Sutphen heavy-duty custom pumper is valued at $693,075, with tools and equipment adding $195,115, for a total investment of $888,190.  Engine 2 replaces a 2006 Sutphen pumper, which will now serve as reserve Engine 42.

Engine 2, developed over three years with input from Engineer-Paramedic Joe Burwell and the FFD’s internal design team, is featured in a new City of Franklin video. Watch Burwell provide an in-depth look at the engine and its features HERE.

Features of New Engine 2

  • 2,000 GPM Hale pump
  • Remote-controlled deck gun
  • LED emergency lighting
  • 750-gallon water tank
  • Onboard foam system with 30 gallons of foam
  • 360-degree camera system
  • Five seats, four with SmartDock SCBA air pack holders
  • Onboard cooler for medications
  • Genesis extrication equipment
  • Weather band radio

