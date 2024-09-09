Spring Hill Enacts Voluntary Conservation Measures at Request of Duck River Agency

At the request of the Duck River Agency (DRA), the City of Spring Hill is enacting voluntary conservation measures due to drought conditions in the Duck River Watershed.

Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, far-west portions of the Duck River Watershed are currently in “D3 Extreme Drought” conditions. At D3 levels, expected impacts include a water supply that is inadequate for wildlife. Spring Hill is currently in the area of “D1 Moderate Drought” conditions.

In response, the Duck River Agency is initiating a Drought Response Team, consisting of Spring Hill leaders alongside other local and state officials, who will meet weekly to assess drought conditions and escalate the response if needed.

The Duck River Agency is declaring the river is in a “Stage 1 River Drought.” While the Normandy Reservoir is not seeing drought impacts currently, many downstream entities, including Spring Hill, are seeing low river flow levels. This means significant amounts of river water is being lost to groundwater replenishment.

At this Stage 1 designation, DRA is requesting all water users to voluntarily reduce all non-essential water usage. Non-essential water use includes irrigation, outdoor recreation, filling or refilling pools and hot tubs, and dust control measures during construction, among others.

These voluntary measures are to protect the delicate ecosystem of the Duck River Watershed, which has been declared one of the most bio-diverse ecosystems in North America, and to ensure all entities have sufficient waterflow for customers.

The City of Spring Hill is thankful for your support in this request. DRA will continue to monitor the situation, and further announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

