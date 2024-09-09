Drowning Victim Recovered in Cumberland River Identified As Missing Man

The Nashville Fire Department retrieved an adult man’s body from the Cumberland River Sunday.

The apparent drowning victim recovered late Sunday afternoon in the Cumberland River near Baptist World Center Drive has been identified as James Anthony Taylor, 59. He was reported missing on Friday night by his sister after the two had been fishing along the riverbank.

Taylor’s sister said she left to get food from her home and when her calls to him went unanswered she returned to the riverbank where she found Taylor’s belongings, but he was not there.

A boater located his body in the river yesterday. An autopsy is pending.

