Franklin City Court to Move to Police Department

In preparation for building a new City Hall, Franklin City Court will be moving to the Franklin Police Department located at 900 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee effective November 4, 2024. Court dockets will be held in the Community Room inside the Police Department. The first court date will be held on November 12.

The uncontested docket is held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and the contested docket on the 2nd Thursday at 7:30 a.m. Citations are now showing the Franklin Police Department address as the court location.

The Municipal Court provides a fair and impartial hearing fo all citizens charged with a city ordinance violation, code violation, or traffic violation within the boundaries of the City of Franklin.

Franklin Court primarily handles the following issues:

Traffic citations

Parking citations

Fire code violations

Other city ordinance violations such as:

building codes

business regulations

noise and other ordinances that involve personal behavior

Court dates are located on the bottom of the citations. Until November 4, all court business will be located at City Hall at 109 Third Ave South. For more information about Franklin City Court go to https://www.franklintn.gov/government/departments-k-z/municipal-court

