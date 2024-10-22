5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Peter's Sushi & Thai 73 330 Franklin Road Ste 912D, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Tin Roof 2 76 9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 Ludlow & Prime 91 6001 Hughes Crossings, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/21/2024 O'charley's #214 91 1202 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/16/2024 Bluefin Sushi & Thai 93 210 Franklin Road Suite 700, Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/15/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

