5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2024

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Peter's Sushi & Thai73330 Franklin Road Ste 912D, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Tin Roof 2769135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100, Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine10/21/2024
Ludlow & Prime916001 Hughes Crossings, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/21/2024
O'charley's #214911202 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine10/16/2024
Bluefin Sushi & Thai93210 Franklin Road Suite 700, Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up10/15/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

