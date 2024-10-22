OneGenAway to Provide Free Groceries in Nashville

Franklin-based nonprofit OneGenAway will host a drive-thru Mobile Pantry event in Nashville at Nashville State College, providing free groceries to anyone in need. Recipients will receive fresh produce, pantry staples and more.

Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024 and continues until food runs out (approximately 10:00 a.m.).

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m.

The event is open to anyone seeking food assistance. OneGenAway operates its Mobile Pantry almost every Saturday throughout its service area, which includes Middle Tennessee, North Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

