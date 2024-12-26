FDA Issues Highest-Level Recall for Costco Organic Eggs

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed its highest warning on thousands of eggs distributed to Costco locations in five states, including Tennessee, reports CNN.

The recall by Handsome Brook Farms on 10,800 retail units of the Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name, initially occurred at the end of November, but the FDA has recently reclassified the recall as a “Class 1” recall – the FDA’s highest classification.

A Class 1 recall is defined by the FDA as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in the Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning November 22, 2024 and were recalled due to the risk of Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. No other products are impacted by this recall.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging. Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.

Impacted consumers should stop consuming the product and should return the identified units to their local Costco store for a full refund or should dispose of the products. For those who have additional questions, please contact Handsome Brook Farms via phone at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – 6 PM EST or at [email protected].

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email