Farmers Markets in Williamson County to Visit

Over the last five years, according to IBIS World, farmer’s markets have grown 7.5% to a $1.3 billion industry. They allow personal connections to develop between farmers and shoppers. Also, by cutting out the middleman, farmers receive more food dollars, shoppers receive the freshest locally grown food, and local economies thrive.

Fruits and vegetables are the number one item purchased, followed by meat and dairy. Other food products like sauces, handmade pasta, flavored oils come in third.

Williamson County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, other food items, plants, and fine crafts. Some markets open in previous years are closed this year, and one new one has opened at The Factory.