Farmers Markets in Williamson County to Visit

Over the last five years, according to IBIS World, farmer’s markets have grown 7.5% to a $1.3 billion industry. They allow personal connections to develop between farmers and shoppers. Also, by cutting out the middleman, farmers receive more food dollars, shoppers receive the freshest locally grown food, and local economies thrive.
Fruits and vegetables are the number one item purchased, followed by meat and dairy. Other food products like sauces, handmade pasta, flavored oils come in third.
Williamson County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, other food items, plants, and fine crafts. Some markets open in previous years are closed this year, and one new one has opened at The Factory.
1Franklin Farmers’ Market
The Factory
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, Tennessee
Saturday, Year Around
November through April 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
May through October: 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
https://franklinfarmersmarket.com/
The Franklin Farmers Market is a true Tennessee farmers market. From produce, fruit and dairy to baked goods and meats, you’ll find delicious fresh food. And because it’s all from local farms, the variety of goods increases and changes each week through the seasons. Plus, there are a select number of local crafts persons at the market, too.
2The Factory Farmers’ Market
Water Tower Plaza
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, Tennessee
Wednesdays
4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
https://factoryatfranklin.com/factory-farmers-market/
The new weekly market is managed by Diane Kolopanas, who is the founder of 30A Farmers Markets. 30A owns and operates farmers markets in the Florida Panhandle.
3Westhaven Farmers Market
187 Front Street
Franklin, Tennessee
Wednesday, May through October 2024
4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/westhavenFM/
This Market takes place at Magli Green Park in the Westhaven Neighborhood on Front St. in Franklin. It is a producer-only market offering everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to vegan baked goods. Many returning favorites, plus new vendors with new items to try.
4Hidden Gem Farmers Market
863 Old Military Road
Spring Hill, Tennessee
Saturdays April through November 2024
11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/hiddengemfarm/about
They have amazing vendors to fill shopper’s grocery needs of milk, eggs, meat, bread, jams, and produce.
5Nolensville Farmers Market
7248 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, Tennessee
Saturdays, May through October 2024
8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
http://www.nolensvillefarmersmarket.com/
The Nolensville Farmers Market is a producer-only market, open on Saturday mornings at the Historic Nolensville School. The NFM Board takes pride in bringing fresh, local food to Nolensville while supporting local farmers and artisans. You will find all kinds of organic or naturally grown produce, several varieties of meat, baked goods, farm fresh eggs, crafts and food trucks!
6East Franklin Farmers Market
2080 Turning Wheel Lane
Franklin, Tennessee
Saturdays, All Year
9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/healthyoptionsonly/
Operated by farmers, this market’s goal is to bring healthy food options to the east side of Franklin. They some old favorites and a rotation of new vendors every year.
