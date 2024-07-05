Jelly Roll Visits Franklin Fireworks Stand

Longtime Franklin residents Dana and Mike Corley own Fireworks Unlimited, located at 4451 Peytonsville Trinity Road in Franklin. They have many regular customers who stop by to purchase fireworks and this Fourth of July holiday Jelly Roll visited to stock up on fireworks. The stand has sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, and more.

The fireworks stand is so popular that it sells out each year and typically opens around the third week of June.

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie, shared a video of the fireworks he purchased on social media, stating, “When your husband bought the entire fireworks stand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunnie Xo. (@xomgitsbunnie)

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email