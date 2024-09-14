Expert Middle Tennessee Realtor Susan Gregory Joins Onward Real Estate

Susan Gregory is one of the most recognizable names in the Middle Tennessee luxury real estate market for both existing and new construction homes. Consistently recognized as a top producer in her field, Susan is an expert guide for all the best that the greater Nashville area has to offer. She’s helped hundreds of families find their dream homes and successfully sold hundreds of residential properties listed by top homebuilders and private owners.

As the next stage of her real estate journey, Susan Gregory joined Onward Real Estate this August! Learn more from Susan about her real estate career and how Onward can help her support your home-buying and selling experience.

Susan Gregory is Your Ideal Advisor in Middle Tennessee Real Estate

A native Nashvillian, Susan describes her career path and how she became one of the top real estate professionals in the local luxury real estate market:

“I have been a full-time Real Estate agent for 29 years. I started my career working for builders such as Turnberry Homes, Zaring Homes (currently Drees Homes), Newmark Homes, and The Jones Company. After winning several awards, such as “Most Dollar Volume Sold” and “Most Units Sold” in new construction, I felt I had reached my goals in that field and wanted to move into General Brokerage sales.

I joined Bob Parks Realty in 2000. I have been successful in continuing to work with custom builders in new construction, re-sales, and buyers moving to the area. Much of my business comes from referrals from my past clients. I specialize in the Nashville area and surrounding counties but will and have traveled much further for the needs of my clients.

After 24 years of re-sale and referral business, I still focus on my love of new construction. I am currently representing several custom home builders in new construction communities in the Brentwood, Arrington, Franklin, and College Grove areas, in addition to serving my referral business. I have dedicated myself to my profession and have served as the President of the Sales & Marketing Council, which is a division of the Home Builder’s Association of Middle Tennessee. I am a past member of the Women’s Council of Realtors, The Williamson County Association of Realtors, and the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors. I have completed Broker Management Training, IRM Training (Institute of Residential Marketing), Realtors Institute, Certified New Home Sales Professional (CSP) training, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Professional, and Accredited Buyer’s Representative Training (ABR).

I have had the honor of being featured consistently as one of the top Realtors of Middle Tennessee and a recipient of the “Top Residential Sales Professional” and numerous years as “Top Residential Professional” for the Parks Brentwood Office as well as achieving Top Agent honors at PARKS Realty in consecutive years. I look forward to continuing my success with Onward Real Estate and look forward to helping you in your search for your next home. Call, text, or email me today for additional information on any of my listings or communities!”

Susan Gregory and Onward Real Estate Are Your Trusted Guides in Real Estate

Susan Gregory knows that “buying or selling a home is one of the largest, most important financial transactions that people experience in their lifetime. Choosing the right real estate company and agent to represent you during this transaction is the most important decision you will make.”

In announcing her move, Susan says, “I am excited to share that I have transitioned to a new chapter in my real estate career and moved to Onward Real Estate, continuing my longstanding relationship with Bob and Marie Parks and Jenni Barnett. I am inspired by their commitment to excellence and I trust in their leadership and integrity as we navigate changing industry standards. This move also aligns with my dedication to community engagement and development. I am eager to embark on this new journey and look forward to helping my clients in their future real estate endeavors.”

