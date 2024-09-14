Randy King Memorial Golf Tournament Returns: Teeing Off for Student Scholarships

Not Your Average Bear Foundation announced that registration is now open for the second annual Randy King Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament will take place on Monday, November 4, 2004 at the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in Brentwood. Not Your Average Bear Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in memory of Randy King who passed away in September 2022 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

All registration fees, both for individual players and teams of four, will be discounted now through September 15, 2024. Tournament sponsorship opportunities ranging in price from $250 to $5000 are also available. Detailed information can be found on the foundation’s website.

“Thanks to the tremendous support of our incredible community, our first ever Randy King Memorial Golf Tournament raised $50,000, which allowed us to award five $10,000 scholarships,” says Colleen King, Not Your Average Bear Foundation founder. “Preparations for this year’s tournament are in full swing. This special event honors a game my husband loved so much and supports college students in a community where we chose to raise our own children. We’re excited to make our second annual tournament even bigger and better than the last.”

One hundred percent of all tournament proceeds will benefit collegiate scholarships to be awarded to local students whose families have been impacted by cancer. The 2024 recipients of the Randy King Memorial Scholarships were:

Ben Chance: Independence High School graduate will attend the University of Tennessee.

Caroline Clingan: Centennial High School graduate will attend the University of Tennessee.

Kat Edwards: Ravenwood High School graduate will attend Lipscomb University.

Alex Frank: Ravenwood High School graduate will attend the University of Alabama.

Sammy Ibrahim: Brentwood High School graduate will attend Texas A&M University.

