Have Your Kids Spring into Nature at Spring Hill’s Campin’ in the Park

Get the kids away from their electronic devices and into nature at Spring Hill’s Campin’ in the Park!

This will be an overnight camping event at Fischer Park starting September 21st and ending Sunday morning at sunrise.

Tent camping will be allowed on the athletic fields! There will be a series of outdoor sessions including Archery, Rock Climbing, basic camping and gear essentials, an obstacle course, an outdoor movie, and lots of fun activities for all ages to enjoy! You can also take advantage of the green space so bring your yard games or a ball to throw around just like you would at any other campsite.

For more information on how to register: https://www.springhilltn.org/620/Campin-In-The-Park

