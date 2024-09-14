Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Unveil Nonconference Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s basketball will host eight nonconference games inside Memorial Gymnasium in its first season under head coach Mark Byington. The Commodores will open the new era against Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 4.

Nonconference Schedule – At a Glance

13 nonconference games – eight at home in Memorial Gymnasium

Opening night – Monday, Nov. 4, vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

First-ever meeting vs. Cal on Nov. 13

Charleston Classic on Nov. 21-24 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge vs. TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 8

SEC/ACC Challenge at Virginia Tech on Dec. 4

2024 Nonconference Schedule

Monday, Nov. 4 – UMES

Sunday, Nov. 10 – Southeast Missouri

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Cal

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Jackson State

Thursday, Nov. 21 – vs. Nevada (Charleston Classic)

Friday, Nov. 22 – Charleston Classic

Sunday, Nov. 24 – Charleston Classic

Friday, Nov. 29 – Tennessee Tech

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – at Virginia Tech

Sunday, Dec. 8 – vs. TCU (Fort Worth, Texas | Dickies Arena)

Wednesday, Dec. 18 – The Citadel

Saturday, Dec. 21 – Austin Peay

Monday, Dec. 30 – New Orleans

