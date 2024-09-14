Photo of the Day: September 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Rising singer-songwriter Christian Hayes has signed to Capitol Records which will release Last I Love You, his debut EP, on September 20. The five-track project will include Hayes’ first three singles – “Leaving,” “LILY” and “Cheyenne” – plus two brand new songs. See below for track listing.

“Last I Love You is the prequel to who I am now,” explains Christian Hayes. “It’s a group of songs that tell a story about who I was and where I come from. I’m excited for this to be my first release with Capitol – this is just the beginning and I am so grateful.”

