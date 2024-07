Everything New Coming to Disney Plus August 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this August 2024

August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

August 7

Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)

August 8

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere

August 14

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere

August 15

Are You Sure?! – Episode 3

August 19 OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)

August 22

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Episode 4

August 23

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)

August 28

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

August 29

Are You Sure?! – Episode 5

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email