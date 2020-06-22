



Evereve, a casual contemporary women’s clothing boutique for the fashion-loving mom, is now open at The Mall at Green Hills. This is the second Middle Tennessee location for the boutique. Evereve opened its first location at the CoolSprings Galleria in 2017.

The store was scheduled to have a grand opening in March but due to COVID-19, the opening was rescheduled. The Mall at Green Hills is operating with limited hours of 11 am – 7 pm.

At Evereve, store stylists are trend experts trained in styling for body type to guide moms to fashion that flatters and celebrates her. The Evereve styling experience helps busy moms find the right outfit for any occasion from playtime, to work, to date night. Their merchandise includes tops, bottoms, premium denim, accessories, and footwear. New styles arrive each week, and stores have complimentary beverages and WiFi for families and friends.

All of Evereve’s fashion can also be found online at evereve.com. For those who don’t have time to shop in-store or online, Evereve offers a personalized styling service called Trendsend. Busy trend seekers complete a style profile on trendsend.com. Based on body type and lifestyle, an Evereve stylist will personalize two to three outfits, which are then shipped right to one’s home. Evereve calls Trendsend “our store experience in a box.”

Evereve operates 86 stores across the U.S. Follow Evereve on Facebook for the latest updates.



