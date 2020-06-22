



Richard Duane “Dickie” Bawcom, Jr., age 59 of Spring Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Richard was born in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 4, 1961, son of the late Richard & Claire Bawcom.

Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Ann Bawcom; daughters, Jennifer Howell & Stephanie (Roger) Mills; siblings, Deedie Milner, Scott Bawcom, Chelli Montgomery, Leigh Bawcom & Jeremy Bawcom; grandchildren, Isabella, Abel, Andrew (Howell), Naomi & Nate (Mills).

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 PM.

Memorials may take the form of donations to Nick’s Kids Foundation, 1130 University Blvd., Suite B9-201, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 in loving memory of Richard Duane Bawcom, Jr. ROLL TIDE!!



