



Over 400 people have donated to a GoFundMe campaign that is raising funds for the family of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who was tragically killed in an on-duty crash last week.

As of the writing of this article, $35,709 has been raised.

“Destin leaves a tender-hearted wife, the love of his life: Heather. Now is the time for the community to stand behind their protectors and Destin’s young widow as she mourns the loss of her soulmate, our fallen brother, Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza. He gave his life in service to us, and now you can give to honor his,” states the GoFundMe.

Legieza was born and raised in Franklin where he attended Franklin High School. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He was married and lived in Spring Hill. Destin is a third-generation law enforcement officer. His Father is currently a Lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department and his Grandfather is retired from the CSX Railroad Police. His wife Heather said, “My husband, Destin, was the best man I’ve ever met. He had so many friends and family who loved him. He loved the community of Brentwood and always knew he wanted to be a police officer. To my best friend, I love you forever and I miss you.”

You can donate to the fund here.



